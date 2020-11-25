DSP Tips: Have A Safe Thanksgiving And Holiday Season

Delaware State Police are sharing advisories and tips to make sure you and your family have a safe Thanksgiving and holiday season:

By following these easy steps, a driver can enjoy safe holiday travel without jeopardizing their life or the lives of others on the road:

Ensure all occupants are properly restrained.

Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.

Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and give that person your keys. If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely.

If you see a drunk or aggressive driver on the road, immediately contact 911 as soon as safely possible.

If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

Delaware State Police would also like to remind motorists of the following safety tips:

Plan your trip before you embark on your journey.

Have your car checked by a mechanic. Make sure all fluid levels are checked and your vehicle is in top running condition.

Take a break every two hours on long trips and take turns driving. Studies have shown that weary drivers are just as much a threat as drunk drivers are on our highways.

Don’t let your children go to a rest stop alone. When taking a break, always accompany your children to the rest area facilities.

As you begin traveling this holiday we would like to cover a few safety tips to keep you and your family safe.

While Traveling

Be aware of the current road conditions.

Park in a well-lit and well-traveled areas.

Keep your car’s doors locked at all times.

Don’t use cell phones or other electronic devices while driving.

Don’t place your baggage or other valuables in a place where criminals can easily see them.

Park as close as you can to your destination and always remember to turn off your car, lock and remove your keys when exiting.

When approaching or leaving your vehicle, be aware of your surroundings and never carry a large amount of cash or valuables.

Do not approach your car alone if there are suspicious people in the area.

Don’t drink and drive, and don’t ride with anyone who has been drinking

While at your destination

Be aware of your surroundings.

Beware of strangers approaching you for any reason.

Be able to describe your exact location in an emergency situation.

Teach your child to go and ask for help in case your child is separated from you.

Teach children to stay close to you at all times.

Never allow children to make unaccompanied trips to the restroom.

Children should never be allowed to go to the car alone or should never be left alone in a car.

If you’ve had something stolen or have been the victim of a crime, it’s important to report the incident immediately by calling 911.

Added crime prevention tips while you are away from home.

-Remember to place your mail, packages, and newspaper on hold. Criminals notice when the mail piles up or newspapers are scattered on the lawn. Criminals know this is a good indication that you are out of town.

-Place your lights, televisions, and radios on timers. This provides the image that someone is home. Be sure to close all blinds to ensure a potential criminal does not have the ability to peer inside your residence and monitor activity.

-Be sure to lock all doors, windows, garage doors, storage sheds, vehicles, and gates prior to leaving your residence.

-Remember to set your security alarm system if you have one. Test your system prior to leaving, to ensure it is functioning correctly. Ensure your personal contact information is also up-to-date; to ensure your alarm monitoring company has the ability to reach you.

-Have a close trustworthy friend or relative check on your residence while you are away.

-As excited as you may be to update your friends about your travel on social media, you may strongly wish to reconsider. Remember, anyone that is able to access your social media profile, will gain insight that you are away. Potential criminals pay attention to these details and could attempt to break into your home.