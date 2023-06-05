DSP to Begin “Operation Braking Point 2.0” Next Week

In January, Delaware State Police, the Office of Highway Safety and Department of Transportation took part in “Operation Braking Point” – a zero-tolerance, high-visibility traffic safety and enforcement campaign. “Operation Braking Point 2.0” will run from June 9th through the 17th and will focus on speeding to reduce the number of serious and fatal crashes on Delaware roads. DelDOT will use electric signs and boards to remind drivers to slow down or be ticketed.