DSP Traffic Stop in Dover Leads to Felony Gun Charges

Image courtesy DSP

A speeding Jetta was pulled over for a traffic stop by Delaware State Police on West Lebanon Road near South State Street on Saturday just before 6pm. A computer check of the registration showed it was expired and when police contacted the driver, 22 year old Robert Coombes of Dover, two black handgun magazines could be seen in plain view in the car. A search turned up a ghost gun under the driver’s seat, 102 rounds of ammunition and three handgun magazines.

A computer inquiry revealed Coombes does not have a concealed carry permit. Coombes was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the offenses listed below:

Image courtesy DSP

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Possession of Untraceable Firearm (Felony)

Multiple Traffic Violations

Coombes was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,200 secured bond.

