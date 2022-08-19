DSP Trooper Pleads Guilty in Computer System Misuse Case

A five year veteran of the Delaware State Police has pleaded guilty to misuse of computer system information. Attorney General Kathy Jennings and DSP Superintendent Col. Melissa Zebley say James Boyda illegally disclosed protected information from a criminal justice computer system that allows police access to New Jersey DMV records after he was misled by an acquaintance.

Dennis Terry, an acquaintance of Boyda’s and a New Jersey resident, contacted Boyda in early March describing a vehicle that he was “having problems” with and asking Boyda to run the vehicle’s plates. Boyda responded that he would look into it. In actuality, and unbeknownst to Boyda, the vehicle was not harassing Terry but was parked in his ex-girlfriend’s driveway. Following a second request, Boyda provided Terry with the results of an NLETS inquiry, including the vehicle owner’s name and address. Terry subsequently used this information to harass his ex-girlfriend, who secured a restraining order against him; Terry currently faces criminal charges in New Jersey.

The case was prosecuted by the Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust after Delaware State Police supervisors discovered and reported Boyda’s conduct.

Boyda’s plea agreement commits him to an immediate six-month probation period in lieu of a suspended 12-month prison sentence, in addition to suspension of access to criminal justice data. His probation is dischargeable following completion of all requisite security and acceptable use trainings and appropriate re-certification on law enforcement computer systems.