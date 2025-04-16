DSP Troopers Arrest Georgetown Woman for 7th Offense DUI

Delaware State Police have arrested a 44-year-old Georgetown woman for her 7th DUI offense. According to police, yesterday, April 15th at about 3:18 a.m., a trooper on patrol saw a Chevrolet Cruze traveling eastbound on Wilson Hill Road near Downs Road with an improperly displayed license plate. The trooper pulled the car over and spoke to the driver, identified as Ginger Velasquez, and detected an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her breath. The trooper administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and after the tests, Velasquez was arrested for driving under the influence. A computer check showed that Velasquez had six prior DUI-related convictions. She was taken to Troop 4, where she was charged with 7th Offense DUI and related traffic offenses. Velasquez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on over $7,000 unsecured bond.

Ginger Velasquez