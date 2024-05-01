DSP Troopers Arrest Millsboro Man for Assault and Resisting Arrest

The assault of a woman at a house near Millsboro on Oak Forest Lane has led to the arrest of 35-year-old Brandon Myers of Millsboro. He faces multiple felony assault and resisting arrest charges. Troopers found Myers on the property of a business in the 32000 block of Long Neck Road. As Myers was physically resisting arrest, he tried to take a trooper’s gun from the holster. Myers was ultimately arrested after a taser was used. Two troopers were treated for minor injuries. Myers was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and released. He was then taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with several crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on over $94,300 cash bond.

