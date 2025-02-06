DSP Troopers Arrest Seaford Man for DUI and Drug Charges in Stolen Car

Delaware State Police have arrested a 49-year-old Seaford man for DUI and drug charges while driving a stolen car. According to police, on February 4th, at about 1:15 p.m., troopers on patrol saw a Toyota Camry with a North Carolina registration heading eastbound on Old Furnace Road near Sandy Ridge Drive in Seaford. A computer check of the registration showed the Camry was reported stolen in Pennsylvania. Troopers pulled the car over and identified the driver as Roy Nichols, who showed signs of impairment and was arrested without incident. Nichols was taken to Troop 5, and after Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, he was charged with several crimes and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3. Nichols is at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $14,700 secured bond.

Roy Nichols

Additional Information from the Delaware State Police:

During a search of Nichols and the Camry, troopers found the following items:

Approximately 9.53 grams of cocaine

Approximately 1.03 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 0.39 grams of heroin

$1,450 in suspected drug dealing proceeds

Drug paraphernalia

