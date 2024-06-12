DSP Troopers Arrest Two Men for Felony Drug Offenses Following Traffic Stop in Seaford

Two men–both in their early 20s– have been arrested for felony drug offenses following a traffic stop in Seaford after 1:00 a.m. in the area of Concord Pond Road in Seaford. According to Delaware State Police, the front passenger, identified as Colby Lecates of Laurel, was taken into custody without incident. Police found two plastic bags on him containing marijuana. The trooper identified the driver as David Kelley of Bridgeville. The trooper observed Kelley exhibiting multiple signs of impairment and conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. After the tests were completed, Kelley was taken into custody without incident. The search of Kelley and Lecates as well as the Nissan led to the discovery of several drug items and $308 in suspected drug dealing proceeds. Kelley and Lecates were taken to Troop 5, where they were both charged with multiple crimes. Kelley is at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $3,200 secured bond, while Lecates was charged with several drug offenses, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on his own recognizance.

Delaware State Police arrested 21-year-old David Kelley of Bridgeville, Delaware, and 23-year-old Colby Lecates of Laurel, Delaware, for felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Seaford early this morning.

On June 12, 2024, at approximately 1:14 a.m., a trooper on patrol was traveling behind a silver Nissan Altima on Concord Road eastbound in the area of Concord Pond Road in Seaford. The trooper observed the Nissan had an equipment violation, and conducted a traffic stop. As the trooper approached the car, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana and observed white smoke billowing out from the car as the passenger window rolled down. Upon making contact with the Nissan’s two occupants, the trooper saw a tray with a green leafy substance in the front passenger’s lap. Additionally, the trooper saw a large bong emanating smoke and 3 bags containing a green leafy substance next to the front passenger’s leg. The front passenger, identified as Colby Lecates, was taken into custody without incident. A search of his person led to the discovery of two plastic bags containing marijuana. The trooper returned to the Nissan and resumed contact with the driver, identified as David Kelley. The trooper observed Kelley exhibiting multiple signs of impairment and conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. After the tests were completed, Kelley was taken into custody without incident. A subsequent search of Kelley’s person, and the Nissan was conducted.

The search of Kelley’s person, Lecates’ person, and the Nissan led to the discovery of the following:

Approximately 211.61 grams of marijuana

Approximately 24.18 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

Approximately 6.62 grams of THC wax

$308 in suspected drug dealing proceeds

Various paraphernalia to include digital scales and distribution/packaging materials

Kelley and Lecates were taken to Troop 5, where they were both charged with multiple crimes.

David Kelley

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drug

Display of License Plate

Colby Lecates