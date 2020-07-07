DSP Troopers Assoc Offering Reward for Information into Memorial Vandalism in Dover

Images courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police continue to investigate the vandalism to the Delaware State Police Memorial at the DSP Headquarters complex in Dover but need your help to identify the suspects responsible. The vandalism occurred in the overnight hours of June 15 into the 16th – the memorial was spray painted with “Black Lives Matter.” The DSP Troopers Association is offering a $3000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. If you have information – contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.