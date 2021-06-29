DSP Trying to Identify Suspects in Tru Blu Burglary in Seaford

Image courtesy DSP

Your help is needed to identify two suspects wanted in connection to the burglary of the Tru Blu convenience store in Seaford. Delaware State Police say that during the overnight hours of June 28th the two suspects forced entry into the business and took an undisclosed amount of goods. One suspect is a male with curly hair and wore a hoodie with NAVY written on the back, gloves and sweatpants. The second suspect is a male with a goatee and glasses. He wore shorts and a Ravens hoodie that says Win, lose or tie, I’m a Raven’s fan until I die. He also carried a book bag. Contact State Police or Crime Stoppers if you can identify the suspects – Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.