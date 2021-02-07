DSP Trying to Locate Dover Man Wanted for Murder

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police are looking for a Dover man who is wanted for murder and related charges. Police were called to a home on Millchop Lane in Magnolia Saturday morning for a stabbing. Several people were arguing around 3:30 during a party at a trailer behind the home. Several people left and went to the home – but the argument continued and escalated when a 37 year old man from Smyrna and 34 year old woman from Dover were stabbed with a large knife by 46 year old James Palmer. The male victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The female victim was treated for stab wounds to the abdomen. Palmer is wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon. If you know where he is – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.