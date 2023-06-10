DSP Trying to Locate Possible Murder Suspect in Bridgeville Area

Image courtesy DSP

Your help is needed to locate a man wanted for murder. Bridgeville Police were called to a home on Cedar Street in Bridgeville for a missing person Friday night just after 11. Their investigation revealed a 52 year old man who lives at the residence with two others could not be located and there were signs of a violent confrontation in the home. The person who notified police spotted one of the residents of the home, 27 year Alan Alancantara drive off in a 2005 blue Honda Civic.

Car similar to one Alancantara was driving / 2005 Honda Civic

Delaware State Police have assumed the investigation and continue to attempt to locate the missing person. Through crime scene examination and further investigative leads, investigators identified Alancantara as the suspect, and obtained an arrest warrant for 1st degree murder. No further details of this investigation will be released at this time.

If you have information on Alancantara’s whereabouts – contact DSP 302-365-8441 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.