DSP Warning of Recent Phone Scam in Delaware

Delaware State Police are issuing the following advisory in response to a recent phone scam reported in Delaware.

The Delaware State Police have recently taken reports of incidents where individuals have received phone calls from someone posing as a family member in trouble and need financial assistance. During these most recent scam calls, the recipient is instructed to withdraw a large amount of money, and a courier responded to the residence and collected the money. As a reminder, if someone calls and advises a family member is in trouble and needs money sent to them, immediately attempt to contact the family member to verify their status on your own. Never assume because the person calling knows the family members’ name that the request for money is valid.

Indicators of scam calls are threats, orders to not hang up, and other statements about immediacy.

To help prevent these types of calls, talk to your phone company about call blocking tools they may have, and check into apps that you can download to your mobile device to block unwanted calls. Additional information on phone scams can be located on the Federal Communications Commissions website located at: https://www.fcc.gov/general/frauds-scams-and-alerts-guides

Many of these scams are difficult to investigate. Scams will target persons of all age groups. The Delaware State Police is asking citizens to remember safety tips not to become victims of one of these scam artists.