DSU Approved For In-Person Commencement

Delaware State University will hold its first in-person commencement in a year-and-a-half next month.

The state has approved a plan for DSU to host ceremonies May 7th and May 8th for graduates of spring, winter and summer sessions since last year. A total of six ceremonies will take place.

Under the guidelines, each graduate will be allocated two tickets for his or her commencement. Guests also will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no less than three days before the ceremony, or show proof of being fully vaccinated.

“Noting the strong protocols and accountability that has shaped the campus since the start of pandemic,” University President Tony Allen said, “There is nothing more central to what we do – or more important – than ensuring that our students complete their degrees and are prepared to pursue their wildest dreams.”

Former President of Delaware State University Dr. Harry Williams will deliver the Commencement address. Williams is Chief Executive Officer and President of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

DSU released the commencement schedule Monday:

 10 a.m. Friday, May 7 – The School of Graduate, Adult and Extended Studies (Master’s and

Doctorate) at the Tubman/Laws Residential Hall Courtyard

 9 a.m. Saturday, May 8 – The College of Agriculture, Science and Technology at the

Tubman/Laws Residential Hall Courtyard.

 9 a.m. Saturday, May 8 – The College of Humanities, Education and Social Science at Alumni

Stadium

 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8 – The College of Business at Alumni Stadium.

 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8 – The College of Health and Behavioral Sciences at Tubman/Laws

Residential Hall Courtyard

 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8 – The spring 2020 graduates at Alumni Stadium.

Commencement activities will be shown on YouTube.