DSU Bowling Team Charter Bus Crashes in Virginia

Image courtesy Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police report 11 people were injured near Dinwiddie, Virginia when a charter bus carrying the Delaware State University bowling team to a weekend tournament in North Carolina crashed on I-85. Two team members were flown to Chippenham Medical Center in Richmond with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The others were treated at nearby hospitals for injuries from the crash – DSU officials report 5 players were released Thursday while the others remained hospitalized overnight. The driver of the bus, 63 year old Lloyd Archer of Delaware, was treated for non-life threatening injuries and charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.