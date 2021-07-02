DSU Completes Acquisition Of Wesley College

Delaware State University has officially become the first Historically Black College and University to acquire another institution of higher education with its acquisition of Wesley College in Dover.

Officials announced Thursday that the Wesley campus will be known as the Downtown DSU Campus, with its own leadership team.

Delaware State plans to expand nursing program facilities and will relocate its Early College High School to downtown Dover in the fall of next year.

In all, Delaware State grows by 50 acres, adding 21 buildings, 14 academic programs and 71 former Wesley College faculty and staff.

“This is an historic moment,” Delaware State University President Tony Allen said. “For us to become the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to acquire another institution of higher education in American history, and to do so during our own 130th Anniversary year, is an extraordinary achievement. Nor could we be any more pleased about adding the incredible Wesley brand legacy, so many continuing students, and dozens of dedicated employees to our own family.”

Wesley College’s 147 years comes to an end with the transition, and while Wesley Board of Trustees Chairman William J. Strickland said he is saddened, its legacy is also in good hands.

“I have spent the last year working closely with so many people at Delaware State University, and I can assure our community

the commitment to support all former Wesley students and to maintain the core traditions of Wesley College is very real,” Strickland said. “What I would call on the Wesley family to do now is not to stand on the sidelines, but embrace this change.”

For more information, please CLICK HERE