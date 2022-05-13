DSU Graduation Ceremonies

The second of 3 commencement ceremonies is this afternoon at Delaware State University. This afternoon is the nursing Pinning Ceremony. The ceremony is for graduating nursing students and their families – the ceremony begins at 4pm. The graduate school marched on Thursday.

Saturday is undergraduate commencement day at Delaware State University and the weather has pushed the ceremony inside to Memorial Hall. Former Atlanta Mayor and CNN Commentator Keisha Lance Bottoms will speak to the undergrads. The commencement ceremony begins at 10am – guests with bar-coded tickets marked M-H-I-R will be welcomed in Memorial Hall – but when filled – guests will be directed to overflow viewing areas in the Students Center and Theater. You can also watch the ceremony online – click here for the link.