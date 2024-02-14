DSU Names New University Registrar

Delaware State University has named Dr. Genita Mangum as the institution’s new Registrar. In her new leadership role overseeing the University’s Office of Records and Registration, Dr. Mangum succeeds Jackie Brockington, who unexpectedly passed away on Dec. 23, 2023. Antonio Boyle, Senior Vice President of DSU’s Division of Strategic Enrollment Management says Dr. Mangum brings almost twenty years of Registrar experience and higher education knowledge to Delaware State University.