DSU Opens Early College Middle School

Delaware State University has opened its Early College Middle School.

The school adjacent to the main DSU campus in Dover was several years in the planning stages.

The Early College High School opened in 2013. Together, they will now be known as “Early College School.”

“We want to start the college-going culture one step earlier,” Head of School Dr. Evelyn Edney said. “By opening a middle school, we can work together to combat obstacles that many students face to better prepare them for high school success.”

“If we get our students thinking about college early, they will go to college and they will stay in college,” DSU President Tony Allen said. “I am completely excited by what this school is doing, and how they are

evolving.”

The Early College Middle School opens with 153 students.