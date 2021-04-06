DSU Partners with United Airlines to Train New Pilots – 50% Women & People of Color

United Airlines has set a new diversity goal – that 50% of students at its new pilot training academy will be women and people of color. In a release today, United will begin accepting applications as it works to train 5000 new pilots by 2030 – with at least half women and people of color. United Airlines is the only major US Airline to own a flight school. The company has committed to fund $1.2-million in scholarships and the airline’s credit card partner, JP Morgan Chase has also committed $1.2-million to support women and people of color who are accepted to United Aviate Academy. United has also partnered with Sallie Mae to offer private student loans to ensure no highly -qualified, eligible applicants are turned away solely because they can’t afford to enroll.

United has also finalized partnerships with three Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Delaware State University, Elizabeth City State University and Hampton University, to identify top talent and recruit them into the Aviate program. Through the partnership, students will have the opportunity to join Aviate and connect with dedicated ambassadors and coaches who will help guide them on the path to a United flight deck. Click here for more on United Airline’s new diversity goal

Delaware US Senator Chris Coons released this statement:

“I welcome today’s announcement by United Airlines to help break down barriers to the airline pilot career path and increase diversity in the ranks. This effort will not only create new opportunities for women and people of color to become pilots, it will provide the industry with access to exceptional talent from HBCUs like Delaware State University, which are already working to graduate more pilots from underrepresented groups with the support of the bipartisan FLIGHT Act, which I introduced and helped pass into law last year. Our aviation industry should look like our country, and this announcement is an important step toward inclusion and diversity at the highest levels of the field.”