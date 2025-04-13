DSU President Joins Amicus Brief on Immigration Policies at Colleges and Universities

Delaware State University President Tony Allen has joined an amicus brief filed by the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration in US District Court. This brief opposes the policy of targeting non-citizen students and faculty with legal standing to teach and learn at institutions of higher education throughout the country – based on their political views. The brief challenges the administration’s revocation of visas and detentions of non-citizen students and scholars – 86 institutions have joined the brief.

Additional information from DSU:

The following are a few points from the brief filed by the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration:

There have been high-profile arrests of non-citizens based on their political views, revocation of the visas of hundreds of international students, and the termination foreign students’ records in the Student Visitor and Exchange System.

Reducing non-citizen enrollment in American schools will harm American students, who will be denied the educational benefits of learning with and from citizens of other countries.

Such actions will also harm the American economy, limiting the economic contributions made by hundreds of thousands of non-citizens. This is of particular note in the scientific and technological fields, which has a direct tie to American research and innovation, handing a competitive advantage to other countries.

Read the full statement from the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration.

About the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration

The nonpartisan, nonprofit Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration brings college and university presidents and chancellors together on the immigration issues that impact higher education, our students, campuses, communities and nation. We work to support immigrant, international and refugee students, and advance forward-looking immigration policies and practices at the federal level, in our states, and across our college campuses. The Alliance is composed of 570+ college and university presidents and chancellors of public and private colleges and universities, enrolling over five million students in 42 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico.