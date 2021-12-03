DSU Reports Record Enrollment In Fall ’21

Delaware State University reports record enrollment during the Fall 2021 semester.

The total student body of 5,649 surpassed the previous record that was set in 2019 by more than 500 students.

According to DSU, records have also been achieved in the categories of undergraduate students, graduate students, freshmen, international students and online students.

The growth accompanied Delaware State University’s expansion with the acquisition of Dover’s Wesley College last summer, which has been renamed DSU Downtown. DSU President Dr. Tony Allen said the Inspire Scholarship Program and Early College High School also have helped to draw in more students.

“Our students come to us not simply for quality education, but to literally change the trajectory of their lives for themselves, their families, and their communities. They deserve our very best in helping them do exactly that,” Allen said.