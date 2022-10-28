DSU Shatters Enrollment Records

Delaware State University’s fall enrollment is the largest in the University’s history with over 6200 students. This is a 33% increase since 2017. University officials say the key drivers to this record breaking enrollment include the Inspire Scholarship, graduate and online growth, and the Early College School. The University has a strategic goal to reach 10,000 students by the end of the decade. The achievement marks the fourth time in the last five years the University has grown its enrollment.

The expansion of the state-funded Inspire Scholarship provides a four-year, full tuition scholarship to Delaware-graduating high school seniors with a 2.75 GPA and a commitment to public service. Of the nearly 700 first-year in-state students, 67% are INSPIRE scholars. The current first-year class totals more than 1,400, which is also a record.

The Early College School, a University-sponsored chartered school where high school students can earn up to 60 college credits before they are ever admitted into any University, has also proven to be a key driver. This Fall, 7th and 8th grades were added and the school now boasts a total enrollment of nearly 600 students, 67% of whom ultimately chose the University over the last five years.

Graduate and online enrollment also saw significant year-over-year increases, at 5.7% and 56.8%, respectively.

According to the latest U-S News & World Report’s HBCU rankings, DSU recently rose to #8 among all Historically Black Colleges and Universities and also became the #2 Public HBCU in the country.