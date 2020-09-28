DSU Student Gunned Down At Large Party In Dover

Dover Police are investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old university student in a park during a large party.



Officers responded to reports of gunfire at Schutte Park on Electric Avenue Sunday night. 20-year-old Devin Wright was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.



A second victim was als treated for gunshout wounds to his shoulder and hand.



Police learned the victims were attending an unsanctioned party with mostly Delaware State University. The crowd was estimated at between 300 and 500 people. It’s believed a shootout occurred involving several people.



Wright was a DSU student. Police also say the event was not sanctioned.



Police are still searching for suspects. Anyone who can help with information is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.