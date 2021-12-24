DSU To Require Proof Of COVID Booster

Delaware State University will require returning students, faculty and staff to obtain a COVID-19 booster shot when the spring semester begins. Classes will also be conducted virtually for a two-week period starting January 10th.

The actions are being taken due to the spread of the Omicron variant, and they come following a meeting of DSU’s resident health experts and partners from Testing For America.

The requirement applies to all DSU students, faculty and staff except for those who have a University-approved religious or medical exemption from getting the vaccine or a booster.

“With the widespread availability of booster shots, the University is emphasizing to all students that they should get a booster shot as soon as possible,” DSU Associate Vice President of Campus Health Dr. Michelle Fisher said. “The booster does not provide maximum effectiveness until two weeks after it is administered, and the University wants its students as fully protected as possible before they arrive on campus at the beginning of the semester.”

Delaware State University will hold an open forum Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. to answer questions and provide additional information. For more information, please CLICK HERE

“While COVID-19 continues to disrupt our normal business, the University’s nimble, science-based approach has served us well since the pandemic’s earliest days, keeping case counts low by using the best tools at our disposal, including required vaccination, mask wearing, regular testing, and contact- tracing protocols,” DSU President Dr. Tony Allen said.