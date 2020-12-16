DSU, UMES Receive $20-Million Gifts

Delaware State University is receiving its largest ever financial gift, as is the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.



Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is listed by Forbes magazine as one of the world’s most powerful women. The gifts are part of her second cycle of charitable donations, which brings her 2020 total of giving to more than $4.1-billion to 384 nonprofit and charitable organizations.



Delaware State University President Tony Allen said it reflects Scott’s enormous generosity, but also a “clear commitment to a more equitable and just society.” “The award is a force multiplier for some of the nation’s most important institutions and

the great many students they have propelled forward to change the world,” Allen said.

Scott contributed to other Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including $20-million for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, also the largest gift in that school’s history from an individual. “We’re grateful to Ms. Scott for recognizing the great work we do at University of Maryland Eastern Shore especially with first-generation college students and under-represented minorities,” UMES President Heidi M. Anderson said.

Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos.