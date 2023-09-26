DSU Welcomes James Overton as New DSU Police Chief
Delaware State University announced the hiring of James Overton as the new Chief of the University’s Police Department. This is actually the second time that Overton will serve as chief – he was first hired in 2000 as Deputy Chief of Police and then served as Chief from 2005 till 2011 before leaving for a similar post at the University of Massachusetts, Boston campus and other endeavors in the private sector.
Overton succeeds Chief Bobby Cummings who retired from DSU at the end of May.