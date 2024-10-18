DSWA Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday West of Lewes

Delaware Solid Waste will hold a household hazardous waste and electronic goods collection Saturday from 8am to 2pm at Love Creek Elementary on Route 24 in Lewes. There will also be document shredding – you can bring 2 boxes per person.

This is the last DSWA collection event downstate this year and it will happen rain or shine.

Just a FYI – for those wanting to get rid of prescription medications – Saturday, October 26th is a Drug Take Back Day – click here to search for a location near you