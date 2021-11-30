DTC Holds Virtual Hearings Dec. 8th On Proposed DART Bus Service Changes

Changes to DART Statewide Bus Services are contemplated to take effect next March.

Delaware Transit Corporation has scheduled two virtual public hearing workshops via Zoom to get input and accept comments from the public. The virtual hearings are scheduled for next Wednesday December 8th between noon and 1:00 p.m. and again between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

DelDOT provided additional details below:

The Zoom link to the virtual workshops, proposal summary, schedules and maps are available at DartFirstState.com.

The virtual workshop will begin with a presentation of the proposed service changes, followed by a question and answer period. The remainder of the workshop will be followed by public testimony for those wishing to provide public comments. All content for the virtual public hearing workshop will be recorded and posted to DartFirstState.com; public testimony will be transcribed by a hearing reporter. Closed Captioning is available through Zoom. If an accommodation such as a language translator is needed, please call (302) 760-2827.

A summary of proposed service changes, maps and specific schedules are available for review online at DartFirstState.com, at the reception desks of DART Administrative Offices in Wilmington, Dover, and the Lewes Transit Center; and at the Wilmington, Dover and Georgetown Public Libraries.

Attendees may also provide comments via email, online comment form, calling 1-800-652-DART (3278), option 2, or by mail sent to: DART Public Hearing, 119 Lower Beech St., Wilmington, DE 19805-4440 or online at https://www.dartfirststate.com/dtc.ejs?command=PublicDTCPublicHearingComments by December 14, 2021.