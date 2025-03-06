Duck Blind Fire in Dorchester County Under Investigation

A fire that occurred early in the evening on March 3rd at 40 Square-foot wood framed duck blind is under investigation. The blaze began on the inside of the structure. The location of the Duck Blind is in a marsh area on Hoopersville Road, South of Ferry Bridge on Hoopers Island in Dorchester County. No injuries were reported. Damage to the structure was estimated at $2,000. Anyone with either suspect or owner information, should contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Salisbury office at 410-713-3780.