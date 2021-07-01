Duck Boat Crashes into Pontoon Boat near Milton

Delaware Natural Resources Police officers are investigating a boat accident reported around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Round Pole Branch Creek off the Broadkill River involving a pontoon boat and a duck boat. This is just southwest of the Coastal Highway bridge over the Broadkill River.

Image courtesy https://www.milton85.com/

Sgt. Brooke Mitchell, DNRP spokeswoman, says the duck boat ran into the side of the pontoon boat. The operator and sole occupant of the duck boat was ejected upon impact but refused treatment on the scene. He was later taken to the hospital, she said. The pontoon boat had a family on board and one occupant was taken to the hospital from the scene. All injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Sgt. Mitchell said the crash remains under investigation. No mention yet of any charges.