Duckling Rescued from Henlopen Avenue Storm Drain in R.B.

Residents, a bicyclist and the Rehoboth Beach public works came to the rescue this past Friday after this duckling fell into a storm drain on Henlopen Avenue.

The duck family was there squawking and milling about which caught peoples’ attention. “I called the police…” says Jennifer Rubenstein, who lives in the area. “The dispatcher took all the info and then about 20 minutes later, our hero showed up and freed the little guy. He seemed unhurt,” she said.

These are Black-bellied whistling ducks that do not typically nest this far north.

Photos courtesy Jennifer Rubenstein