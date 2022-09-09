DUI Charge after Man Drives SUV into Water at Navy Beach at CHSP

A Newark man has been arrested by DNREC Natural Resources Police for DUI and other traffic violations after he drove his SUV into the ocean at the Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen Thursday evening. Officers were called just before 7:30 for a water rescue in progress. Bystanders helped the driver get out of the vehicle. During the investigation, Natural Resources Police showed the driver, 48 year old Donald Quill showed signs of impairment and he was taken to Rehoboth Beach Police Department. He is charged with DUI, inattentive driving and operating a motor vehicle on closed Delaware State Parks areas. He’s being held in default of a $1500 cash bond and was issued a no-contact order with all Delaware State Parks.