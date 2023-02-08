DUI Patrols in Delaware to Increase in Coming Weeks

DUI patrols will increase in the next several weeks due to Super Bowl Weekend and upcoming St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is teaming up with local and State Police to implement the high visibility patrols. According to the Delaware OHS, In 2022, 1,175 crashes occurred along with 103 serious injuries and 4,655 arrests involving impaired driving in Delaware. In addition, last year 72 impaired driving arrests occurred over the Super Bowl weekend from February 10th – February 14th.