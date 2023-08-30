DUI Saturation Patrols in Maryland This Weekend

Maryland state troopers from all 23 barracks will conduct saturation patrols throughout the holiday weekend as part of the “No DUI Friday” National Highway Traffic Safety Administration initiative. Enforcement is bolstered by funds from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office. Statewide initiatives focus on preventing impaired, aggressive and distracted driving in areas where data indicates high numbers of crashes or arrests.

Further Details from the Maryland State Police:

Wicomico County: The Salisbury Barrack will focus enforcement efforts on routes 50 and 13.

Somerset County: The Princess Anne Barrack will focus enforcement efforts along routes 13 and 413.

Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot counties: The Easton Barrack will focus enforcement efforts on routes 50 and 404.