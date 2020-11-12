DUI Suspect Resists Arrest, Crashes Into Traffic

A Felton man who was found asleep at the wheel of a vehicle is facing charges after Smyrna Police said the man nearly struck them with his vehicle.



According to Police, 25-year-old Mazen Faraj of Felton became combative when he was awakened by police, in the vehicle along Route 13. Police said Faraj sped away and nearly struck another motorist who had stopped to assist officers.



Then, according to police, Faraj crashed into two vehicles that were stopped in traffic, causing injuries to three people. Faraj was taken into custody after a short struggle in the median.



Police also say 64 bags of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia were found in his vehicle.

Smyrna Police released these charges against Faraj:

Possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony

Reckless Endangering 1st degree (2 counts)

Resisting arrest with force/violence

Vehicular Assault 3rd degree (3 counts)

Possession of a controlled substance (heroin)

Reckless driving (drug related)

Driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs