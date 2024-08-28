Dump Truck Collides with SUV After Truck’s Brakes Malfunction

Milford police with the assistance of DNREC, the Delaware State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit and the City of Milford Public Works Department investigated a collision between a dump truck and a Kia Telluride SUV. The driver of the Kia was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation and later released. Milford Police were dispatched to the scene at about 2:37 p.m. yesterday. A large dump truck carrying asphalt millings had rolled over on top of the Kia. According to police, the dump truck was traveling southbound on N. DuPont Blvd approaching Mastens Circle when the truck’s brakes malfunctioned, and the operator was not able to control the truck. The Kia, who had the green light, was traveling eastbound on Mastens Circle headed towards the Milford Plaza Shopping center. As the Kia was in the intersection, the dump truck collided with the Kia. The dump truck attempted to swerve left, which caused the truck to overturn and spill its contents all over the roadway. As a result, Route 113 in that area was closed for several hours. The operator of the dump truck was cited with numerous traffic violations.

From Milford PD’s Facebook page…

