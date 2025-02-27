Dump Truck Crash in Smyrna Leaves Magnolia Man Dead

A 63-year-old Magnolia Man is dead after a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred yesterday morning in Smyrna. According to Delaware State Police, on February 26th, at about 9:38 a.m., a 1995 Freightliner dump truck was traveling in the right southbound lane of Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1), approaching the East Commerce Street overpass in Smyrna. A blown tire caused the Freightliner to exit the right side of the roadway. The Freightliner then struck a steep berm, and ultimately overturned. The driver of the Freightliner was transported to an area hospital, where he died. His name is being withheld until his family and relatives are notified. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.