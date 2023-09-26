Dump Truck Overturns & Loses Load East of Millsboro

Delaware State Police continue to investigate a crash that shut down Hollyville Road for some time Monday afternoon just after 12:30pm. Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that a dump truck was northbound on Hollyville Road north of Lawson Road when it went off the edge of the roadway. The driver, a 59 year old man from Georgetown, over-corrected and the truck overturned – spilling a load of stones on the road.

The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.