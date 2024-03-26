UPDATED: Route 1 Closed NB at Fred Hudson Road – DelDOT Working to Repair Breach & Clear Route 1 NB

1:55pm – DelDOT crews have been working to fix the dune breaches just north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge on Route 1 and to clear the roadway of the water and sand. DelDOT is hoping to reopen Route 1 northbound.

====================================

10:25am – ROUTE 1 NORTHBOUND CLOSED

At Fred Hudson Road. Traffic is being detoured at Fred Hudson Road to Route 26.

====================================

Drivers on Route 1 northbound – the dune has been breached multiple times just north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge. Traffic is down to one lane and DelDOT crews are on the scene. Northbound traffic is being moved into the far left lane. High tide at Indian River Inlet is occurring right now (10:07am).