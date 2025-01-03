Dunes at Delaware Beaches Off-Limits for Sledding & Other Recreational Activities

Snow is in the forecast and many will pull out the sled, snowboards, flying saucers and anything else to play in the snow. However, DNREC officials remind you that sledding, snowboarding and other recreational activities are not allowed on Delaware’s sand dunes. The dunes contain fragile wildlife habitat and provide protection for the beaches and communities they border.

And a reminder – except for marked crossings – pedestrian traffic and recreational activities are prohibited on the dunes in Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore State Parks.