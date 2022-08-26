DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve to Close Sept. 1st – Apr. 1st

The DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve near Slaughter Beach will be open for one more week.

According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, the accessible observation deck will remain open while the Center itself is closed between September 1st and April 1st. The Center’s operations are timed to coincide with the shorebird migration and horseshoe crab spawning seasons.

DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife owns and operates the DuPont Nature Center and provides programming and exhibits about aquatic life in the region. During the off-season, visitors are reminded that the nature center deck will not be actively maintained, and weather conditions need to be considered.

For more information about the DuPont Nature Center and its programs, call 302-422-1329 or visit http://de.gov/dnc.