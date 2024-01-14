DVFA Purchases Smoke Detectors for Giveaway at DE Volunteer Fire Companies

Image courtesy Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association

Every Delaware Volunteer Fire Company as well as the City of Wilmington Fire Department has been stocked with smoke detectors for Delawareans who need them. In 2023, 14 people died in fires in Delaware and 80% of them did not have a working smoke detector in their home. The Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association used money from their reserve funds to purchase over 3300 detectors at a discounted cost from the Lowes at Brandywine Town Center.

Individual fire companies should have the detectors this week – if you need one for your home – stop by any fire station. The smoke detectors are free.