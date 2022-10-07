Early Canvas of Maryland Mail-in Ballots Upheld

The Maryland Court of Appeals has upheld the early canvassing and tabulation of mail-in ballots for the 2022 Gubernatorial General Election. Oral arguments were held Thursday.

Poll workers feared that having to wait till after the November 8th General Election to count the mail-in ballots would delay the results by weeks – or months. Many more mail-in ballots were received that expected for the Maryland Primary election and elections officials are expecting an even higher number of mail-in ballots for the General Election.