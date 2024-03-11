Early Morning Crash Near Federalsburg Leaves 2 Dead & 3 Injured

A three vehicle crash in Caroline County Monday morning left two people dead and three injured. Maryland State Police were called to Route 313 north of Laurel Grove Road just before 7am for a multiple vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation shows a Mazda operated by 55 year old Lavonne Bratcher with her passenger, 56 year old Vincent Bratcher of Hurlock, was attempting a left turn when it was struck from the rear by a Jeep driven by 31 year old Christopher McMullen of Federalsburg. That caused the Mazda to be struck by a GMC. Police say both Bratchers were pronounced dead at the scene. The other drivers and a passenger in the Jeep were taken to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.