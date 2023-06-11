Early Morning Crash Near Millsboro Leaves 1 Dead & 1 Injured
A Georgetown man is dead after a crash just after 1:30 Sunday morning east of Millsboro. Delaware State Police say the 26 year old was westbound on Harmons Hill Road and failed to maintain control of his vehicle in a curve and struck a large metal utility pole. The driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and later died from his injuries. A male front-seat passenger was treated for minor injuries and released.