Early Morning Crash Near Pittsville Leaves 1 Dead & 16 Injured

One man is dead and 16 others injured in a crash just after 3:30 Saturday morning near Pittsville. The investigation is on-going, but Maryland State Police say witnesses say a Kia was disabled and stopped in the roadway on Gumboro Road. The driver of a Acadia was attempting a jump start and an Express van had stopped ahead of the other two vehicles when a tractor trailer in the southbound lane of Gumboro Road struck the rear of the Kia and the passenger side of the Acadia causing a chain reaction.

The driver of the Kia, 39 year old Eliassaint Aussideu of Salisbury was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Acadia was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and 12 passengers in the van were taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 61 year old Parsonsburg man was not injured. Police believe the drivers and passengers of all the vehicles were inside their vehicles when the crash occurred.