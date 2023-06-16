Early Morning Crash Near Pocomoke Leaves 1 Dead & 3 Injured

A New Jersey man is dead after an early morning crash near Pocomoke. Maryland State Police say 34 year old Alexander Prince was driving a Nissan Rogue southbound on Route 113 at Betheden Church Road in Pocomoke when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree around 12:30 Friday morning.

Police say Prince was pronounced dead at the scene – three passengers – an adult female and two children were taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury.

The crash remains under investigation.