Early Morning Critical Shooting Outside Milton

State troopers are investigating a shooting that was reported around 4:45 a.m. Monday in the 14300 block of Collins Street. That’s just north of Route 16, Milton-Ellendale Highway, near the Milton town limits.

That’s where officials found a man, approximately 20, shot in the torso and arm. He lapsed into cardiac arrest as he was taken to the hospital.

Police searched for the shooter using Trooper 2 without success.