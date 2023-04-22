Early Morning Fire Destroys Rehoboth Beach Home

A Rehoboth Beach house was destroyed by fire early this morning. Firefighters were called just after 1am for a fire on Corofin Lane in the Kinsale Glen development. Crews arriving at the scene found the two-story home fully involved in fire. Firefighters from Lewes and Indian River assisted. The State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause and origin of the fire – damage is estimated at $750,000. There were no injuries reported.